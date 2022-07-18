West Grey Police Report Murder Suspect Has Been Arrested

RELEASE FROM WEST GREY OPP JULY 17, 2022

(WEST GREY, ON) - Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have taken a West Grey man into custody in connection with a homicide investigation in the Township of Chatsworth.

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 1:48 p.m., multiple units of the West Region OPP and Central Region OPP responded to the area of Walters Falls after receiving information that a wanted suspect was observed in the area.

Police arrested Kodie HEARSUM, 34-years-of-age from the Township of West Grey, at approximately 3:43 p.m.

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton. West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and Grey Bruce OPP began the investigation on July 15, 2022, following a shooting incident on Grey Road 4 in the Township of West Grey, and the discovery of a deceased individual in the Walters Falls area in the Township of Chatsworth.

The ongoing investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, is in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

More updates will be provided as they become available.