West Grey seeking community feedback on policing

(Save West Grey Police signs have popped up across the community since the costing was requested in December of 2021)

Only hours after a new West Grey council was elected, the municipality issued a release about launching a community survey for public feedback on policing services.

Its part of the official police costing process requested by the current council last December.

They were looking for other policing services, including the OPP, to submit proposals to possibly replace the municipal police service in an effort to save money.

The issue has been hugely divisive with much of the community voicing their support for keeping West Grey Police.

Mayor-elect Kevin Eccles, who will replace outgoing Mayor Christine Robinson, has said in the past one of his priorities will be to maintain the current police service.

Its not clear how three new councillors and a new mayor will affect the current police costing.

Below is the release which goes live October 28th.



The Municipality of West Grey will be launching a community survey on October 27, 2022, for citizens to provide their input on policing services.

This survey is part of a police costing project requested by West Grey council in December 2021.

Council directed staff to issue a request for proposals to invite eligible policing services to submit proposals for the provision of policing services in the municipality.

A consultant team has been retained to analyze the submissions, and part of their work is to collect community input.

MNP Consultants is conducting this survey on behalf of the municipality.

Responses are anonymous and are submitted directly to the consultant.

The online survey will be available until November 10, 2022.

Paper copies of the survey will be available at all West Grey library branches, the municipal office or by calling the municipal office at 519 369 2200