West Grey woman charged after driving through debris field of fatal crash

A 22 year old West Grey woman is facing a number of charges after driving through the scene of that fatal crash we told you about east of Hanover.

Police were still on scene investigating the two vehicle collision that happened on Grey Road 4 Saturday night between Allan Park Road and Grey Road 3.

A 22 year old Bruce County man was pronounced dead at the scene while three other people were taken to London hospitals with critical injuries.

About 2:30 Sunday morning a vehicle ignored the "road closed" sign as well as the flashing lights and the police cruisers and officers on scene and continued to drive for almost 2 km.

She also drove right through the debris field from the crash that police were still using for their investigation.

West Grey officers blocked her path and iniated a traffic stop.

She was given a roadside screening device test and registered a FAIL.

Back at the police station she was found to have double the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

She's been charged with impaired driving and driving on a closed highway.

The accused was processed and later released on an Undertaking.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Walkerton at a later date.



Her vehicle was impounded for 7 days, and drivers licence is immediately suspended for 90 days.

No name was released.