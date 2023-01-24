West Grey woman facing charges in cyclist collision

A Grey County resident is facing charges following an investigation into a collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist last fall.

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 8:30 am, Wellington County OPP along with the Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments responded to a report of an injured cyclist on Wellington Road 2 at Regency Drive, Minto Township.

Investigation determined that the cyclist had been struck by a motor vehicle which did not remain at the scene of the collision.

The cyclist, a 21-year-old from Clifford was transported to a trauma centre by Air Ornge with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Kathleen A. LOUGHEED, 28-years-old of West Grey has been charged careless driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain and failing to report the incident.