Westway Capital takes ownership of Talisman lands

Grey Highlands: On June 9th, the sale of the former Talisman Golf Course and the upper land atop the old Talisman resort, closed. The properties, known as 150 Talisman Mountain Drive – Upper and Lower, have been sold to Westway Capital.

Westway entered into a sale agreement with the municipality through by-law on February 2, 2022, shortly after a presentation to council that outlined their vision to revitalize the area.

The properties came into municipal hands through a tax sale and a mortgage foreclosure and were identified in the Grey Highlands Strategic Plan as an area of opportunity.

“We are excited to see Westway Capital work to re-develop the lands in a way that recognizes its full potential for our community and for the long-term stability of Grey Highlands, says Mayor Paul McQueen.

Westway Capital has retained The Planning Partnership to assist with community engagement and the group will be reaching out in various forms in the coming months. They will be working with governing authorities to ensure that future activities adhere to the planning process and meet legislative requirements.

Information outlining the process of the sale can be found on the Beaver Valley Development Project FAQ section of the Municipality’s website.