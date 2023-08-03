What’s Open and Closed in Owen Sound for the Civic Holiday Weekend 

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, August 3, 2023

It’s nearly time for the August Civic Holiday, and as you prepare for the long weekend, the City is reminding everyone of facility closures, modified hours, and alternate programming on Monday, August 7. Here is all you need to know to plan ahead so you can spend quality time with family and friends.

City Hall:

· Closed Monday, August 7, 2023

Regular hours of operation resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



Public Works:

· Closed Monday, August 7, 2023

Regular hours of operation resume at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



Transit:

· Transit Terminal remains open until 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 7, for GOST ticket purchases.

Guelph Owen Sound Transit (GOST) will remain operating its regular schedule.

Owen Sound Transit and Mobility Transit will not be running on Monday, August 7. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Waste Management:

Transfer Station

· Closed Monday, August 7, 2023

Regular hours of operation resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Leaf & Yard Waste Compost Site

· Open regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily



Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library:

· Closed on Monday, August 7, 2023

Regular hours of operation resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Tom Thomson Art Gallery:

· Open regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 (closed Sunday and Monday as usual)

Recreational Facilities:

Julie McArthur Regional Rec Centre

· Closed Saturday, August 5 and Monday, August 7, 2023

Bayshore Community Centre

· Closed Saturday, August 5 through Monday, August 7, 2023

YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce

· Open regular hours Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, 2023

· Open modified hours on Monday, August 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emergency Services:

Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services

· Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

· For non-emergencies, call 519-376-2512

· For emergencies, call 911

By-law Enforcement:

· Complaints or questions can be submitted online, and a by-law officer will get back to you starting Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



City service information is available online 24/7 at OwenSound.ca