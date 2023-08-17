What's the (s)Coop? Georgian Bluffs Seeks Your Take on Backyard Chickens

Township of Georgian Bluffs – August 17, 2023

The Township of Georgian Bluffs is inviting residents to join the 'egg-citing' conversation about the possibility of permitting backyard chickens in residential areas outside of Agricultural or Rural zones.

Currently, the Township's By-Law restricts the keeping of livestock to lots in Agricultural or Rural zones with a minimum lot area of 0.8 hectares, and it does not allow livestock on residential lots.

As part of its commitment to involving residents in shaping local policies, the Township is conducting a public consultation to gauge the community's interest and gather opinions on the potential expansion of backyard chicken-keeping regulations. This initiative aims to consider the feasibility and desirability of allowing backyard chickens in other residential areas, while ensuring the well-being of residents, animals, and the community.

Michael Benner, the Township’s Principal Planner, says “your feedback will play a significant role in determining whether backyard chickens could become a part of our residential landscape. Together, we can strike a balance that respects the desires of our community members while ensuring the harmony of our neighbourhoods."

You are invited to participate in the consultation process by visiting www.engageGB.ca to access the Backyard Chicken hub. Here, you can complete a short survey, share your opinions on an idea board, and contribute to an interactive map to express where you believe backyard chickens should be permitted.

The Township of Georgian Bluffs encourages all residents to participate in this consultation process and share their perspectives on the potential expansion of backyard chicken regulations. Together, we can create a community that reflects the values and aspirations of our residents. For more information and to participate in the discussion, please visit www.engageGB.ca.