Wiarton driver found slumped over wheel - charged with impaired

On 25 July 2021 shortly after 4:00 pm Emergency Services were called to a west side parking lot in Owen Sound after citizen’s observed a female slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle.

The witnesses knocked on the window but were unable to wake the female.

Only after opening the vehicles door did she become alert.

Owen Sound Police formed the grounds that the 42 year old Wiarton woman’s ability to operate the vehicle was impaired by drugs.

She was arrested and returned to the station where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an exam and she was subsequently charged with impaired operation by drugs and having an excess of blood drug concentration in her system.

Police also searched the vehicle and located a quantity of suspected cocaine along with scales and other drug paraphernalia.

She was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The female automatically had her licence suspended for 90 days and her car was impounded for 7 days.

She was later released from custody with an August 19, 2021 court date to answer to the charges.