Wiarton Willie Prediction morning and Festival events returns in 2022



November 23, 2021: Wiarton, ON. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to announce that the 2022 Wiarton Willie Prediction morning will be a live event.



“We look forward to gathering together for a “live” event in 2022. It will be great to be able to celebrate Willie’s prediction together, as a community,” says Mayor Jackson.



Every year on February 2nd people eagerly gather to see if Wiarton Willie will predict six more weeks of winter, or an early spring. The 2022 festival events will be held on Saturday, February 5th which has changed from an earlier posted date.



Our albino prognosticator sadly passed away leaving his big brown understudy in charge of making the 2022 prediction.



Follow the Town’s Wiarton Willie page for up-to-date information on events.