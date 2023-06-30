Woman reported missing from Saugeen Shores

Saugeen Shores Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing this week.

21 year old Prabhiot Kaur was last seen at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, June 28 in Southampton.

Investigators say she has ties to the GTA as well as Orangeville and she may be in the company of a male companion.

They've issued a photo of Kaur and the man, who has not been identified.

Kaur is described as 5’5”, medium build, medium length black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call 519-832-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.





