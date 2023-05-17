Yard Maintenance Standards in the City of Owen Sound

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Growing grass and weeds may thrive in the current Spring weather, but the City of Owen Sound By-law Enforcement Division wants to remind residents of the City’s yard maintenance requirements.

All residents and property owners, including rental and vacant land properties in the City, are responsible for ensuring grass and weeds are maintained to be no taller than 10 cm or 4 inches (15 cm or 6 inches on vacant lands). Residents are also asked to keep yards clear of waste material. Examples of waste include:

· Garbage

· Accumulation of grass clippings

· Vehicle parts

· Appliances

· Animal waste

· Cardboard

· Any other discarded/unused materials

To report any yard maintenance issues, please complete the City’s Report A Concern form online at OwenSound.ca/ReportAConcern.