York Regional police officer identified as victim of fatal crash south of Owen Sound

A 31-year York Regional Police veteran has been identified in that fatal collision reported 11:30 Friday morning (July 23) on Highway 6/10 south of Owen Sound.

Staff Sergeant Craig Heatley and his wife were involved in off-duty motorcycle collision according to a Tweet issued by York Regional Police Sunday morning.

Heatley succumbed to his injuries and his wife remains in serious but stable condition according to the message.

'“This is a devastating and unexpected loss for all of Craig’s family, friends and platoon mates. Craig was a well-respected 31-year York Regional Police veteran, who worked in Criminal Investigations, Academics, Auto Recovery and most recently in #4 District Uniform Patrol.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by Grey Bruce OPP.