OPP search warrant executed in Walkerton
On August 24, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) and South Bruce OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence along Fischer Dairy Road in Walkerton.
As a result of the execution of the warrant, police seized a quantity of Cocaine. The value of the seized controlled substance is estimated to be $11,600.
Officers also seized offence related property including: a vehicle, a Taser, a quantity of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia. The value of the seized items is estimated to be more than $30,000.
Daniel SMITH, 31-years-old, from the Municipality of Brockton was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of a Prohibited Device
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.
The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
Statement from Mayor Ian Boddy on todays tragic lossThe City has learned of the passing of a valued community member, Sharif Rahman. City Council and staff, together with the community, mourn this tragic loss.
Family confirms Sharif Rahman has passedOwen Sound restaurant owner succumbs to injuries suffered in brutal attack
Program Director / Afternoon Drive AnnouncerThe search is on for a creative and inspiring leader to support programming and talent development for Bounce Owen Sound. This management position is ideal for a dynamic, innovative and passionate professional who has exceptional communication skills.
Swimmer drowns in Owen Sound harbourPolice recovered the body of a 15 year old male Tuesday evening
Second arrest made in homicide investigation for Owen SoundThe Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have arrested a second individual in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Owen Sound.
Police Continue to Seek the Public’s Assistance With Serious AssaultOn Thursday, August 17th, 2023 shortly after 9:15 p.m., a 44 year old Owen Sound man sustained serious injuries during an assault which occurred in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound.
What's the (s)Coop? Georgian Bluffs Seeks Your Take on Backyard ChickensThe Township of Georgian Bluffs is inviting residents to join the 'egg-citing' conversation about the possibility of permitting backyard chickens in residential areas outside of Agricultural or Rural zones.
Another Household Hazardous Waste Event is Taking Place this SaturdayAnother Household Hazardous Waste Day is taking place this Saturday, August 19 and will be held at the Public Works Facility (1900 20th Street East) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program ensures that hazardous materials are recycled or otherwise disposed of in a safe and environmentally friendly manner to keep them out of landfills and waterways.
Autumn My Dad’s Group Registration OpenMy Dad’s Group - a positive parenting program for men in Grey and Bruce counties – has opened registration for the Autumn 2023 session. The program offers two group locations in Grey Bruce with a Monday group taking place in Owen Sound and a Tuesday group running in Hanover.