OPP search warrant executed in Walkerton

On August 24, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) and South Bruce OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence along Fischer Dairy Road in Walkerton.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, police seized a quantity of Cocaine. The value of the seized controlled substance is estimated to be $11,600.

Officers also seized offence related property including: a vehicle, a Taser, a quantity of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia. The value of the seized items is estimated to be more than $30,000.

Daniel SMITH, 31-years-old, from the Municipality of Brockton was charged with:



• Possession of a Controlled Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

