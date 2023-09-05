Public assistance request – dog bite – Saugeen Shores

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident on Sept. 1, 2023, in Southampton.

At about 8 p.m., a male child was bitten by a small dog, which resembled a miniature poodle, at Gerry’s Fast Food, 1 Beach Rd. in Southampton. The dog was less than nine inches tall, brownish-yellow in colour with some white and grey fur. The dog was on a white and brownish-green leash.

The dog was with a couple, who had about six other dogs with them, at the time of the incident.

Grey Bruce Public Health staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1364.