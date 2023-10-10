iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

2023 Radio for Oncology Radiothon

We've all been touched by cancer and the demand for cancer care in our community is overwhelming.

Every year Brightshores Health Systems’s books over 14,000 appointments and completes thousands of life saving treatments, tests and surgeries. Help ensure that quality Cancer care remains right here in Owen Sound by supporting the Radio for Oncology Radiothon on October 19th.

Donations go directly to the support of cancer care at Brightshores Health Systems the regional cancer centre for Grey and Bruce Counties. 

To donate, call 519-372-3925 or visit www.brightshoresfoundation.ca/R4O

  • Radio for Oncology 2021

    2021 Radio for Oncology Radiothon

    Please Help Us Reach Our 2021 Goal! We're hosting the annual Radio for Oncology Radiothon October 7th 2021. Donations raised during the radiothon will support the purchase of new chemotherapy recliners used by cancer patients receiving treatment. To donate visit https://www.oshfoundation.ca/r4o/ 

The music you just can't quit