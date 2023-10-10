2023 Radio for Oncology Radiothon

We've all been touched by cancer and the demand for cancer care in our community is overwhelming.

Every year Brightshores Health Systems’s books over 14,000 appointments and completes thousands of life saving treatments, tests and surgeries. Help ensure that quality Cancer care remains right here in Owen Sound by supporting the Radio for Oncology Radiothon on October 19th.

Donations go directly to the support of cancer care at Brightshores Health Systems the regional cancer centre for Grey and Bruce Counties.

To donate, call 519-372-3925 or visit www.brightshoresfoundation.ca/R4O