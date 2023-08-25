Statement from Mayor Ian Boddy on todays tragic loss
The City has learned of the passing of a valued community member, Sharif Rahman. City Council and staff, together with the community, mourn this tragic loss.
“On behalf of my Council colleagues and City staff, I offer my sincere condolences to Sharif’s wife Shayela, his children, to the Rahmans’ extended family members and friends, and to our entire community,” said Mayor Ian Boddy. “Sharif was an exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man. His passing is a tragic loss for our community and it is a time to come together with compassion and support. Let us all reflect on Sharif’s kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied.”
Flags at City facilities will be lowered to half-mast from Friday, August 25 at noon until Monday, August 28 at noon.
Friday’s Music at the Market has been cancelled.
For more information, please contact Ian Boddy, Mayor at 519-376-4440 ext. 1212 or email iboddy@owensound.ca
Quick Facts:
- For those wanting to support Sharif’s family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with fundraising
