Some faciliites and programs cancelled in Kincardine today

Due to current weather conditions and those forecasted for today, February 3, 2023, the Municipality of Kincardine is closing the following facilities:

The Municipal Administration Centre

The Tiverton & District Sports Centre

Kincardine Fire & Emergency Services Administration Office

Underwood Satellite Office and Bruce Township Community Centre

Kincardine Waste Management Centre

The MacDonald Municipal Drain Meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning in Underwood is cancelled and will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Today’s Special Meeting of Council scheduled for 10 a.m. will continue virtually instead of in-person at the Municipal Administration Centre. The agenda for this meeting is available online at https://calendar.kincardine.ca/council.

Morning programming at the Davidson Centre is cancelled including pool and fitness classes. The Davidson Centre is still open.

Staff will continue to assess weather conditions throughout the day and will make decisions about programming and the opening of facilities when it is safe to do so.

Bruce Area Solid Waste Recycling (BASWR) is cancelling services today. Those affected will have pick-up rescheduled for Monday, February 6th.

Roads currently reported as closed include Highways 21 and 9 as well as Bruce Road 23.

Always check road conditions and closures prior to travel. You can find helpful links to both Ministry of Transportation and Bruce County Roads websites at www.kincardine.ca/weather.

For urgent after-hours issue, please call 519-396-1511.

In the event of an emergency,please call 9-1-1 for Police, Fire, and Emergency Services. South Bruce O.P.P. can be reached at

1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency issues.