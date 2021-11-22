Squall watches and warnings issued for Grey Bruce

SNOW SQUALL WARNING in effect for

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

SNOW SQUALL WATCH in effect for

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Persistent snow squalls are expected through Monday.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.



Strong northwesterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h will also aid in reducing visibilities due to localized blowing snow.



Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Tuesday morning with areas experiencing persistent snow squalls possibly reaching 30 cm.



Snow squalls will dissipate Tuesday morning.