iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 30th, 2021

cjos covid6

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 0 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
  • 1342 confirmed cases
    • Includes 387 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 11 active
  • 14 Active Cases
  • 50 active high-risk contacts
  • 1321 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local hospitals, 5 in Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 97 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • Vaccine shipment for week of May 24, 9920 doses received
  • 8602 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 96591 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

  • For week of May 24, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ Hockey Hubs ; High-risk health care workers; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data