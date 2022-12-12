The number of fires and fire-related injuries and fatalities often increase during the holiday season. Festivities can quickly turn tragic as a result of things such as unattended cooking, faulty decorative lighting and careless use of candles. To help keep your family safe over the holidays, BOUNCE 102.9 is teaming up with the Hamilton Fire Department and the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council for the 12 Days of Holiday Fire & CO Safety campaign.

Each day, for 12 days leading up to Christmas we'll be sharing a safety tip and giving you an opportunity to win daily prize package consisting of a 5” battery operated smoke alarm, carbon monoxide alarm with a 10-year battery and smoke and carbon monoxide alarm safety brochures.