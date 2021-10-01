The 13th Annual Telling Tales Festival connects top Canadian artists with children and youth — virtually — to encourage a lifetime love of literacy!

BOUNCE wants to help create the next generation of readers AND leaders!

Check out our BOUNCE kids’ reading list below — where families can get ideas for new titles to keep their kids reading!

The Telling Tales Festival – inspiring a love of reading, one book at a time — and BOUNCE 102.9.





BOUNCE & Telling Tales Kids' Reading List

(Click the titles for more information!)

0-4 years / Early Years:

Raj's Rule (For the Bathroom at School)

My Heart Beats



4-6 years / Kindergarten:

Tough Like Mum

Gurple and Preen



6-8 years / Grade 1-3:

Simon and Chester: Super Detectives

Genie Meanie



8-12 years / Grade 3-6:

Crimson

Wild Outside



12-14 years / Grade 7-8:

Dragon Assassin: Royal Blood

Don't Stand So Close to Me



14-18 years / Grade 9+:

Charming as a Verb

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager



For more than a decade, Telling Tales has celebrated a love of reading and the important role that Canadian storytellers play in shaping our children’s futures. We believe that through inspiring a love of reading, stories can change people’s lives. Our signature festival and year-round interactive programming for children and youth invite children to read, write and imagine. By raising awareness of the importance of literacy in our communities we are helping to create the next generation of leaders. Every time we light the spark that inspires a greater love of reading in a child, we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission.

“Our mission is to deliver outstanding literary programming for children and youth that raises awareness of the importance of literacy in our communities.”

“Our vision is to inspire a love of reading and improve literacy in children and youth.”