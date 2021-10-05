BOUNCE 102.9 Slow Down Lawn Signs

Have a look out for our BOUNCE cruiser at various events throughout the city. We’ll be giving away these signs – free of charge!

*Available while quantities last







Important Tips for Lawn Sign Display

In selecting a suitable location to install your sign, please ensure that it is: on your private residential property; visible to oncoming traffic; not obstructing driveways, roadways, intersections, sidewalks or walkways; not obstructing a driver’s, cyclist’s or pedestrian’s line of vision; be inserted into the ground using the wire frame only; set-back a minimum of 1 meter from a sidewalk, the curb or the edge of the road; placed as supplied and without further illumination or the use of reflective tape.

Please check your local bylaws for lawn sign installation rules and regulations before placing signs on your property.

To avoid seasonal wear, do not leave your signs out during months of bad weather.

Please dispose sign materials safely after use. The sign board (made out of coroplast) must be placed in your garbage. The metal stake is recyclable.

Once you have obtained a sign, it is your property and your responsibility

TIPS BORROWED FROM: CAA NIAGARA