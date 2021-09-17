Cards For Health Care Heroes

It’s time to send our heroes some love. Our health care workers in Hamilton have worked tirelessly to provide care to the residents of our community. What better way to give back than to send them some messages of love and encouragement.

We are asking YOU all to take some time to create a greeting card that we can share with our local health care heroes!



Grab a marker and some paper, buy a blank card or simply write a message on a blank piece of paper and drop it off to the following address:

BOUNCE 102.9

c/o Healthcare Heroes

883 Upper Wentworth Street, Hamilton

Suite 401

(NOTE: Card drop-off mailbox is on the 4th floor, outside the office doors.)



Our staff will drop all of your cards off at our local hospitals.

Thank you HAMILTON and THANK YOU TO OUR HEALTH CARE HEROES!





CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR PRINTABLE CARD TEMPLATE.



* Cards can be dropped off between September 20th and October 22nd. *