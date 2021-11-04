Quite simply, it’s about helping families in need so their children can experience the exhilaration and joy of un-wrapping a gift on Christmas morning that’s been given to them by the community of Hamilton and the surrounding region!

Help us build a mountain; one based on hope, compassion, and love - and TOYS!

Tandia Financial Credit Union, CF Lime Ridge, and BOUNCE 102.9 want to help as many families as possible this holiday so we plan on making this our biggest Toy Mountain yet! When you drop off new and unwrapped toys at CF Lime Ridge, these gifts will be distributed by The Salvation Army just in time for Santa’s visit.

Visit the BOUNCE 102.9 team on December 9th as we broadcast LIVE all day from CF Lime Ridge... and bring your piece of the mountain!

