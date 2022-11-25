We are navigating great uncertainty. It has been a difficult past two years – a time that upended our lives in ways we could have never imagined. Yet, today’s reality is that we are now facing a perilous secondary crisis – an economic crisis – which is compounding the aftermath of the health pandemic and is placing debilitating pressure on individuals, households and the programs that support community. The brutal reality is, we are anticipating even more people needing help – especially to cope with the rising cost of providing basic needs.

Together. Stronger.

The mandate of United Way Halton & Hamilton is to bring people and resources together to build strong, healthy, and safe communities for all. It is a collective mission to serve the needs of those in crisis, tackle systemic barriers and create an equitable future of opportunity where everyone can thrive.

Join us in showing your local love as we address the challenges of today and build a better, stronger tomorrow – for everyone who lives here.

With a single donation to UWHH, you support 58 local agencies delivering 106 programs throughout Halton & Hamilton. Donor gifts make a tremendous impact as more than 200,000 individuals rely on these services.

United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) is committed to leading measurable, impactful change by identifying the most challenging issues in our community, and bringing together people and resources to address those issues. We connect volunteers with local needs, and offer training and operational support to local charities. Along with our network of partners and experts, UWHH conducts research and works with key stakeholders to generate support for the not-for-profit sector. Each dollar raised is invested right back into the community. Today, 205,311 residents across Halton and Hamilton rely on 106 United Way supported programs for life changing services.

Donate today and help us reach our donation goal of $11.4 million dollars.



