Black History Month is a time to learn more about the heritage, traditions and culture of the Black Community. By listening to and reading about the many stories and important contributions we can explore and celebrate inclusion and diversity all month long. Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning.. there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity. Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative. It is time to show up, speak up, and act. Below are links of resources and recommendations:

Every February, people across Canada participate in Black History Month events and festivities that honour the legacy of Black people in Canada and their communities.

The 2023 theme for Black History Month is: “Ours to tell”. This theme represents both an opportunity to engage in open dialogue and a commitment to learning more about the stories Black communities in Canada have to tell about their histories, successes, sacrifices and triumphs.

No matter where you live, we invite all Canadians to learn more about these communities, and how they continue to help shape Canadian history.

