Black History Month
Black History Month is a time to learn more about the heritage, traditions and culture of the Black Community. By listening to and reading about the many stories and important contributions we can explore and celebrate inclusion and diversity all month long.
Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning.. there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity.
Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative. It is time to show up, speak up, and act.
Below are links of resources and recommendations:
Click the image for Black History Month programming on iHeartRadio.
Click the image for Black Excellence programming on Crave.
Every February, people across Canada participate in Black History Month events and festivities that honour the legacy of Black people in Canada and their communities.
The 2023 theme for Black History Month is: “Ours to tell”. This theme represents both an opportunity to engage in open dialogue and a commitment to learning more about the stories Black communities in Canada have to tell about their histories, successes, sacrifices and triumphs.
No matter where you live, we invite all Canadians to learn more about these communities, and how they continue to help shape Canadian history.
SUPPORT:
Action Dignity Society
ActionDignity.org
Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation
canadianculturalmosaicfoundation.com
Across Boundaries
Acrossboundaries.ca
The Black Business And Professional Association
Bbpa.org
Black Legal Action Centre
Blacklegalactioncentre.ca
Black Health Alliance
Blackhealthalliance.ca
Black Youth Helpline
blackyouth.ca
READ:
‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas
‘When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir’ by Patrisse Khan- Cullors and Asha Bandele
‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colourblindness’ by Michelle Alexander
‘Black People Are Tired’ an article by Dawn Stanley
WATCH:
I Am Not Your Negro
When They See Us
13th
Just Mercy
Get Out
The Hate U Give
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Black Power Mixtape
Mississippi Masala
Malcom X