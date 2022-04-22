Get Schooled - Linseed's

BOUNCE 102.9 presents "Get Schooled" Fashion Edition, with Linseed's.

Linseed’s believes class never goes out of style!

While we love fashion trends, we would never sacrifice your personal style – it’s what makes you the unique and beautiful woman you already are! Linseed’s will help you find pieces that will compliment your look, and we’ll never tell you something looks good on you that does not.

We pay attention to versatility, quality and comfort, and always offer reasonable affordable pricing. Value and style in equal measure is always an attractive proposition.

At Linseed’s Boutique - it’s all about women!