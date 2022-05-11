iHeartRadio
Do you love Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac? Turn that passion into a career… FERRERO is hiring!

FERRERO is a family company offering continental shifts, career progression, paid vacation, employee perks, discounts, fully paid benefits, pension plan, free parking, referral bonuses and more!

Just off the 403 in Brantford… minutes from Hamilton!

COMPANY:  Ferrero

POSITION: Various positions available

POSITION DETAILS:
Maintenance millwrights, forklift drivers, production operators and production supervisors


CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY

