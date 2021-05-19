Pick The Track!

Let’s go Kitchener - it’s time to Make Tracks! Run, walk, roll or ride to explore your neighbourhood. And hey you know what, we also want to know what TRACK you listen to when you walk and roll! Enter below what song you listen to when you are out and about and we might just play your song choice Friday morning with Angie and Sarge!

From now until June 22nd you can get outside to enjoy spring and visit the Make Tracks 5 km route around the community centre closest to you. There are 15 locations in total that will be featured in a fun, fact-filled story map for you to enjoy. You can challenge friends and family to find their route and challenge yourself to do your best.

The map will have 15 pedestrian routes around all 14 community centres, with a bonus map near the future community center Huron-Brigadoon.

Here’s the challenge:

Find the community center closest to you - www.kitchener.ca Visit the story map to plan your route and learn a little more about your neighbourhood. Pick a time and date that works for you! No sign up. No fee. This is a self-guided challenge. Challenge yourself to complete as much of the 5 km route as you can and challenge friends and family to all do their best, too. You can do the routes as often as you’d like and try to improve each time. You are ready to Make Tracks! You can also share your journey and your challenges on social media using #MakeTracksKitchener

For more details head to kitchener.ca/MakeTracks!