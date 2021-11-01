Did you know 1 in 20 households need food assistance? Well Bounce 99.5 wants to help out our community and make sure nobody goes hungry this year, which is why we need your help to Stuff A Bus!

Join Bounce 99.5, 10.3 Virgin Radio and CTV on November 26th from 6am - 6pm as we Stuff A GRT Bus. We will be setting up shop at two local Zehrs locations to collect non-perishable food and money donations for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and The Cambridge Food Bank.

Locations:

Zehrs in Cambridge - 400 Conestoga Blvd, Cambridge, ON N1R 7L7 ​

Zehrs in Kitchener - 750 Ottawa St S, Kitchener, ON N2E 1B6

Join Angie and Sarge from 6am - 10am as they broadcast their show live from the Cambridge location!

Online cash donations are also accepted! Visit https://foodassistancenetwork.ca/stuffabus/ to donate today! A small donation of $10 can help provide 30 meals!

Help us blow the roof of this bus because every donation will help us Stuff A Bus!

*No busses were harmed in the making of Stuff A Bus