Tampon Tuesday - Ways to Give

Tampon Tuesday is a unique way to help those in need and BOUNCE 99.5 is inviting our listeners to help us donate!

Menstrual Hygiene Products continue to be one of the most requested yet least donated items at Food Banks.

During Tampon Tuesday donation periods, we encourage you to stop by your local Shoppers Drug Marts in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge to drop off and donate menstrual products. Can't stop by a location? That's okay we understand - we are also accepting money donations via The Food Bank of Waterloo Region - click here to donate today.