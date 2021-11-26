The spirit of giving continues! We’re building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community! Help us make sure that every child has something to unwrap this season!



You can help by making a donation at any of the Canadian Tire locations listed below.

Help us help families this Holiday Season! Just drop off any new and unwrapped toy/gift at their Toy Mountain display.

All donations will be collected by the Salvation Army to get into the hands of our community.

1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener

385 Fairway Road South, Kitchener

1080 Victoria Street North, Kitchener

400 Weber Street North, Waterloo

656 Erb Street West, Waterloo

325 Arthur Street South, Elmira

For large scale donations please contact michelle.abraham@bellmedia.ca



Bell Media will be NOT be accepting toy drop offs at CTV, 105.3 Virgin Radio and Bounce 995 due to Covid Protocols