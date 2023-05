Date: June 17th, 2023

Location: Lower City Centre Parking Lot

5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

FEATURING LOCAL BANDS:

THE RATS

DJ DALEDO

LITHIUM

STRANGE WAYS

PLUS:

3PINTS

ARTHUR RENWICK

SIN WAGON

Beer garden on site (19+)

Accessible seating and parking available

Food vendors on site

Please bring your own chair

Event parking at upper City Centre and Mountainview Square.

For more information please visit festivalskitimat.ca or phone 250-632-8958