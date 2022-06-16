103rd Bulkley Valley Exhibition
August 25-28th, 2022
Bulkley Valley Exhibition four days of excitement and memories that will last a life time.
Presented by Pure Country Radio
103RD BVX 2022
Parade - Wednesday August 24th, 2022
Shooting Star Amusements Midway & Carnival
CPRA Special $10,000 added Bareback Event - 6pm
BCRA Rodeo Friday and Saturday Night at 5 pm
Let 'Er Buck Rough Stock Challenge (Bares, Broncs & Bulls) - Sunday at 2pm
Championship Draft Horse Pull - Sunday at 11:30am
BV District 4-H Auction Sale - Saturday at 2pm
4-H Achievement Show - Friday
Loggers Sports - Saturday at Noon
Hall Exhibits in both Halls!
Commercial Vendor Mall and Outside VendorsLight horse shows all weekend long
Draft Horse show Friday and Saturday
The BVX Kids Zone - the Best in the Northwest!
Uncle Chris the Clown
Yukon Dan Gold Miner - Pan for Gold!
BVX Petting Zoo - all under tents
Main Stage Friday
Main Stage Saturday
For more details: bvfair.ca