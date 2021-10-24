The District of Kitimat is bringing you the annual Halloween Howl to help you and your kids have a fun and safe Halloween. Bring your kids down to the back of the Riverlodge Recreation Centre for an afternoon of trick or treating plus spooky games, activities and refreshments from 2-3:30 pm on October 31st. Come back at 8 pm for the fireworks display!

For more information or to register call 250-632-8970 or visit: https://www.kitimat.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kitimatdistrict