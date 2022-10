Halloween Howl

Sunday, October 30

at Riverlodge

Preschoolers: 2-2:30 pm

6 - 12 yrs: 2:30 - 3:30 pm

Come in costume, win a door prize, play some games do some tricks or treating - bring the whole family!

Admission by Food Donation

For more information call Riverlodge 250-632-8970 or visit kitimat.ca