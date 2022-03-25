$1.2 Million Plan to Reduce Kootenay Wildfires and Create Jobs

A devastating wildfire season in 2021 has prompted the Columbia Basin to put $1.2-million into reducing the risk in the Kootenays this summer.

The Trust's Nicole McLellan says the idea is to also help close to 100 people out of work.

“It was developed to help communities recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said the Manager, Delivery and Benefits.

“It’s also recognizing communities have faced very challenging fire seasons, so these local jobs will help build local wildfire resiliency,” she said, and added an expert panel helped decide how to allocate the funding.

“A team of wildfire advisors support communities to develop projects, develop applications for funding, the Trust and the province are involved in supporting that process and in the selection of the projects,” said McLellan, who pointed out that includes a $125,000 initiative spearheaded by the Ymir Community Association.

“In order to implement the treatment and conduct public education activities on two parcels of land where there is very high wildfire risk close to community infrastructure and recreation (areas)” said McLellan.

That project includes the hiring of a forester, archeologist and crew to oversee 12.5 hectares of land.

A Fire Smart Coordinator is also being hired in Nakusp.

The full list of projects are available on the link below.

2022_03_Trust_Wildfire-Economic_Backgrounder_IT2-Final.pdf (ourtrust.org)