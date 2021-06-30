iHeartRadio
182 Graves Found at Former Residential School Site Near Cranbrook

mission residential school

The Lower Kootenay Band said a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school.
 

In a news release, the band said the community began using the technology last year to search a site near Cranbrook that is close to the former St. Eugene's Mission School, which was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.


It says the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some as shallow as 90 centimetres to 1.2 metres.


The release said it's believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, and other neighbouring First Nation communities.


The Lower Kootenay band said it is in the early stages of receiving information from the reports on what has been found, and it is asking for the public to respect its privacy.


Cowessess First Nation last week said ground-penetrating radar had detected 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School east of Regina, a few weeks after what are believed to be the remains of 215 children found at a former residential school in Kamloops.

  • gyro spray park

    No Relief From Extreme Heat Expected This Week

    Local weather forecaster Jesse Ellis said a high pressure system stalled over B-C combined with longer periods of sunshine has sent the mercury rising. He figures the peak temperature will come Wednesday, but real relief isn't coming anytime soon.
  • juri

    Missing Man Apparently Found in Champion Lake

    Juri Rozum's family said he was found, thanking the RCMP dive team, as well as others who took park in extensive ground searches and offered support for the family after he went missing Saturday while swimming Saturday on Champion Lake.
  • juri

    Update- RCMP Divers Looking for Missing Swimmer in Champion Lake

    Juri Rozum was last seen swimming at about 2 p.m. Saturday. RCMP, Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Services and South Columbia Search and Rescue have conducted extensive searches of the area and police have called in a dive team.