20-year-old Tisdale Traded from Trail to Bonnyville

Cole Tisdale is on the move again.

The 20-year-old goaltender has been traded by the Trail Smoke Eaters to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL.

The Smokies picked up the WHL experienced puck stopper before last season’s roster deadline.

Injuries limited Tisdale to just five appearances during the second half of last regular season. He had two wins and one loss with a 3.05 GAA and .901 SP with one shutout.

Tisdale was brilliant in the playoffs stealing game one for the Smokies in Penticton in what was the Vees only loss in their run to a BCHL title.

His record was 1-4 with a 3.44 GAA and .908 SP.

Tisdale has been injured again for much of this season appearing in just seven games.

18-year-old rookie Teagan Kendrick has taken over the role as the Smokies number-one netminder putting together a 5-7 record with 3.15 GAA and .913 SP.

The team recently acquired Keegan Maddocks.

The 19-year-old who played 11 games last season with the Merritt Centennials had been with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice.

The Smoke Eaters get the rights to forward Ty Hurley and future considerations from Bonnyville.

The 18-year-old spilt last season between his hometown Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL and the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos.

In 19 games split between the Broncos and Seattle Thunderbirds this season, Hurley has two assists.

The Smokies host Wenatchee Fri. night. Game time at Cominco Arena is 7 p.m.