31 Properties Evacuated Because of Merry Creek Fire

The Merry Creek wildfire 8km southwest of Castlegar has forced the evacuations of 31 properties while several areas remain on evacuation alert, meaning those resident have to be ready to leave on short notice as the fire has grown to 15 hectares.

The following properties are evacuated;

1 Mason Road

100, 110 and 751 Merry Creek Forest Service Road

500, , 1000, 1610 Hwy 3

603, 604, 606, 611, 613, 617 Killough Road

606, 612, 618, 622, 629, 800, 804, 810, 816 Fernwood Dr.

1901 Lucas Ave.

1950, 1951, 1990, 2000, 2005, 2036, 2070, 2200 Lucas Rd.

2200 14th Ave.

Evacuated residents have gone to the Castlegar and District Commuity Complex.

The following streets and buildings are on Evacuation Alert.

Meadowbrook Dr.

Tassone Place

Highland Dr.

14th Ave. North of Hwy 3

Forest Rd.

Grosvenor Place

Castleview Care Home