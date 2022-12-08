41 year old Man Accused of Assault Wanted by Nelson RCMP
A 41 year old man is wanted by Nelson RCMP.
Police said Michael Struthers is accused of two counts of assault causing bodily harm and fraudulent sales of firewood on Facebook.
He has been a no-show in court to face those charges.
STRUTHERS is described as:
-188 cm (6’2)
-75 kg (165 lbs)
-Brown hair
-Brown eyes
-Facial hair
RCMP are asking who may know of his whereabouts to call the Nelson detachment at 250-352-2156.
