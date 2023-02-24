Afghani Family Learning About Life in Trail

It’s been a two month transition to remember.

The Ashrafi family arrived just before Christmas and are living in downtown Trail.

Maluf, his wife Nilofar along with young daughters Spohya and Bushra escaped Afghanistan hoping for a new life and new freedom in a new country.

Their Kootenay experiences have included public skating, skiing Red Mountain and taking in the Rossland Winter Carnival.

The group West Kootenay Friends of Refugees was instrumental in their arrival and have been helping the new residents adapt to life in the Kootenays.

Maluf told Bounce News that includes many visits to the homes of group members, including lunch with Mattew Watkins and Anne David (picture above).

“We have had many communications, we are happy and feeling so pleased to have new family, new friends, it is full of fun,” he said, adding that their new friends are also helping with everyday life.

“They are helping me find a new job, helped me find a new house, they helped me to go for shopping, for everything you know, it’s amazing,” Maluf explained.

The former Journalist stated one of the biggest adjustments is the jet lag.

“It’s a new country, new people, new environment, even a new season,” he said.

“We came from the other side of the world, as we are talking (at about 11 a.m.), it’s day (here) but in my country (Afghanistan), it’s night,” Maluf said.

The Ashrafi’s have also experienced Trail’s downtown homelessness situation first hand.

Maluf said his wife was frightened during one incident while going to Selkirk College early in the morning.

“They were making noise, shouting, sometimes they are fighting,” according to Maluf who said there was another similar incident witnessed by one of his daughters.

“The police come and the ambulance come, my child was afraid,” he added.

“We escaped Afghanistan to feel safe, to feel relaxed and safe, in Trail unfortunately we feel unsafe” he explained, but Maluf also said he wants to be part of the solution.

“This is life and I’m very happy if I can help the city and authorities to make a plan for (homeless) people to move somewhere else.”

The young man also reflected on life in Afghanistan, including his beating the hands of the Taliban, one of the reasons they decided to escape.

“The Taliban arrest me once, so it was a chance to get out of Afghanistan,” said Maluf, who added that the oppression continues for family and friends back home.

“They are not allowed to even listen to music, it’s really hard to talk with my friends in Afghanistan and all the time this year it’s sad news.”

“The girls don’t have the permission to go out without being accompanied by a man, they don’t have permission to go to school, university, work, they are all house prisoners,” Maluf added.

He is excited that his daughters will have those opportunities and live out their dreams and the transition has already begun for his oldest daughter.

“She is in daycare and is very happy, she’s made new friends in daycare and the people working in the daycare are so friendly and they are so kind, they are amazing people,” said Maluf who indicated he and Nilofar are hoping to have new careers in their new country.

“My wife is going to be a registered nurse, I am going to apply as an apprentice electrician,” he said, feeling those are professions in demand throughout Greater Trail, where they are enjoying the comforts of a new home.

“Now we are happy, we have a big house, it’s three bedrooms, a hall, TV, kitchen, it’s a really good house.”

All of this has Maluf feeling confident.

“We have new plans, new future, taking care of the children, my daughters and my wife, yeah, this is our new life.”

“Here is the land of opportunity,” concluded Maluf.



