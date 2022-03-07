Air-Bag and Preparation Saves Sledder during Avalanche

Wearing an avalanche air-bag may have saved the life of a local sledder.

Nelson Search and Rescue officials said it prevented the victim from getting fully buried despite being swept through some trees.

According to Nelson S-A-R the avalanche on Friday in the 6-Mile area was triggered by a member of the sledder's group who prepared a heli-pad after the snow-slide.

Officials said that meant the sledder who suffered relatively minor injuries was handed over to paramedics less than two hours after the group sent out its S-O-S for help.