Alberta Man Accused of Abducting His Son Arrested near Creston

Creston RCMP have arrested a Red Deer man accused of abducting his son.

Police said a tip received at about 3 p.m. on Tues. afternoon led them to a residence in Riondel which was sealed off.

RCMP reported that officers then negotiated the peaceful surrender of the suspect and the child was recovered unharmed.

In a release, Creston RCMP Staff Sgt Brandon Buliziuk had praise for the team of responding officers.

“Situations such as this are dynamic and require a methodic approach focussed on the safety of everyone involved,” he said.

“The frontline members of Creston Detachment did an outstanding job in quickly locating these subjects, de-escalating the situation, and ultimately bringing the matter to a peaceful resolution,” added the Detachment Commander.

The man who allegedly violated the family court order is heading back to Alberta to face charges and the boy will soon be back with his family in Red Deer.