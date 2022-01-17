Alberta man Convicted in Violent Castlegar Robbery

A man convicted of robbing and beating the owner of Castlegar's Flamingo Motel in Dec. 2016 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

RCMP said Bradley Zehr of Alberta was among the suspects who had checked into the hotel before assaulting and binding the victim by the hands and feet and put a pillow case over his head. One of the suspects also brandished an imitation pistol.

The owner freed himself and called local RCMP.

Police stated they got away with cash, credit and debit cards, which were used to steal money and make fraudulent purchases throughout the area.

Edmonton Police realized Castlegar RCMP were looking for Zehr after seeing security footage from the Flamingo robbery and seizing stolen property from the violent theft. He was arrested on other charges in Feb. 2017 and turned over to authorities in BC.

The 35-year old pleaded guilty to robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and fraud.