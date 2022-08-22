Alleged Sex Offender On The Loose in Creston
Creston RCMP are trying to track down an alleged sex offender.
Police reported 71-year-old Oliver Ole Langelid skipped his court date on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against someone under 16.
Police have asked anyone who know where Langelid is or where he may be to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
Langelid is described as the following.
- 185 cm (6’1”)
- 79 kg (174 lbs)
- Greying brown hair
- Blue eyes
- A beard
- 71 years old
