Almost 600 Properties From Carmi to Christina Lake on Evac Alert

Be ready to evacuate quickly.

That's the message to about 12-hundred residents from Carmi to Christina Lake.

About 600 properties are now on evacuation alerts, with evacuation orders now covering 11 in rural Grand Forks through Manley Meadows.

The RDKB says residents in the cities of Grand Forks and Greenwood are not affected.

Meanwhile in Vallican, one Little Slocan South Rd. residence remains evacuated, while one has been taken off evacuation alert, leaving residents of five prepared to leave on a moment's notice.

Heavy rain and the potential of more flooding is heading our way over the next couple days

Dave Campbell of the River Forecast Center much of our area is flagged.

“There is a full (flood) warning in the Boundary Region between the Kettle River and areas of Grand Forks, we have a flood watch in affect for the Kootenays,” he said, and added watches and warning could be expanded.

“Areas where we already have issues related to flooding, we could see an increase in those conditions, we can also expect to see new areas come on line, as rivers are challenged with this additional run-off coming from the snowmelt and rainfall,” said Campbell, who explained that warm temperatures remain a major factor.

“Those high temperatures are expected to continue and we are seeing that snowmelt associated with it continues to be rapid,” Campbell explained.

“As we come into the weekend we will have additional challenges, looking at a weather system, low pressure that’s expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall,” according to the head of the River Forecast Centre.

Weather officials are also warning that mountain passes are vulnerable.

A mudslide on Wed. closed the Kootenay Pass, while flooding closed the Bombi Summit.

They were both open again late Thurs.

For more information on the situation in the Boundary refer to the RDKB link below.

https://emergency.rdkb.com/Current-Emergencies/Freshet-2023

The latest on the situation in Vallican can be found at the RDCK link below.

https://www.rdck.ca/