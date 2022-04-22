And the Budgie Came Back The Very Next Day

It was a “Lovely” adventure.

That’s the name of the three-year-old Budgie that flew away from its home in Trail and was reunited with his family 30 hours later.

Charlene Pasotti said the family pet’s first ever venture into the outdoors started at about 10 a.m. Tues. when he accidently escaped in the hoodie of one of her children.

“So when he got two feet out of the door, the bird who had never been outside kind of flew up and there was a truck coming and almost got hit by the truck and then flew up towards the tree and there were a bunch of (wild) birds and they all went flying,” Charlene said.

The family searched their Second Avenue neighbourhood near Safeway and anxiously awaited for responses to their Facebook posting asking for help finding the beloved bird, which was a gift to her daughter Taylor from her dad.

The worried family got the news they were hoping for Wed. afternoon.

“Thankfully after 30 hours, he just flew into some lady’s house and landed on her grandson’s shoulder,” said Charlene.

“She posted on Facebook, with a picture of my budgie posing actually, she said this budgie just flew into my house, if you own it, answer this picture, we don’t know what to do with it, help.”

That house is about six blocks away from Charlene’s and on the other side of the Columbia River.

She said they are thankful and thrilled “Lovely” is home again.

“It’s still a pretty incredible thing,” Charlene added, as they had feared their budgie was gone forever.

“I just didn’t expect to get my bird back after 30 hours, it’s amazing he made it.”