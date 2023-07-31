Anderson Guilty of Manslaughter, Glasov Arrested

A 32-year-old Trail man has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Joel Anderson is convicted in the August 2017 attack that killed Harold Paddock.

The 78-year-old was found bleeding from the head in the middle of Bay Ave and died a month later.

Anderson remains in prison for crimes earlier that day including arson.

He returns to court Aug 8 to set a date for sentencing.

A brother and sister who were the subject of a B-C-wide Amber Alert have been reunited with their father, after R-C-M-P arrested their mother and her boyfriend at a rural property near Edson, Alberta.

Verity Bolton and Abraxus Glasov of Nelson were on the run with the 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl for 11 days. They will both face two counts of abduction when they appear in court.

Bolton's 74-year-old father was also taken into custody, but is not facing chargs at this point.

Police say they got about 435 tips regarding their whereabouts.