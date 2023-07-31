Anderson Guilty of Manslaughter, Glasov Arrested
A 32-year-old Trail man has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Joel Anderson is convicted in the August 2017 attack that killed Harold Paddock.
The 78-year-old was found bleeding from the head in the middle of Bay Ave and died a month later.
Anderson remains in prison for crimes earlier that day including arson.
He returns to court Aug 8 to set a date for sentencing.
A brother and sister who were the subject of a B-C-wide Amber Alert have been reunited with their father, after R-C-M-P arrested their mother and her boyfriend at a rural property near Edson, Alberta.
Verity Bolton and Abraxus Glasov of Nelson were on the run with the 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl for 11 days. They will both face two counts of abduction when they appear in court.
Bolton's 74-year-old father was also taken into custody, but is not facing chargs at this point.
Police say they got about 435 tips regarding their whereabouts.
Kootenay Bat Project Coordinator Speaks to 2023 Counts and VolunteersTwo counts in June and two additional counts in July and August annually monitor local bat populations as the threat of White Nose Syndrome draws near.
Over 50 Impaired Driving Charges Laid after Shambhala Music FestivalWest Kootenay Highway Patrol said 57 impaired drivers were found leaving the event on Mon and Tues. The extensive police presence before the event led to almost 450 speeding charges.
Riding Redistribution Riles Up RDKB DirectorWe were speechless. That's how RDKB Area-A Director Ali Grieve describes the reaction to the Federal Boundaries Commission decision to move Trail and the Beaver Valley into the East Kootenay Riding for the next federal election.
Neighbours Act Quickly to Help Put out Shaver's Bench FireIt took Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire fighters less than an hour to control a garage fire in 7th Ave in Trail. Quick thinking residents were dousing it with a garden hose late Tues morning when the crew arrived.
Trail RCMP Investigating Drug Death, Naked Woman and Lost HikerA 35-year-old Fruitvale woman, a mother of a young child, has died from a drug overdose. A 24-year-old Trail woman got lost on a hiking trail above Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital and a woman practiced yoga in the buff.
RCMP Investigating Suspected Drowning near SalmoPolice don't know if the 43-year-old man from Calgary found in the river on Mon was part of the Shambhala Music Festival. The discovery was made by two divers contracted by festival organizers to get garbage out of the river.