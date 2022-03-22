Another Robbery at Creston CIBC, RCMP looking for Witnesses

There has been another robbery at the Creston CIBC.

RCMP said it happened at about 5 p.m. Mon.

Investigators want to speak with the drivers of two vehicles who followed the suspect, but never returned to the bank or called RCMP to report where the suspect fled.

The drivers of the white sedan and red Ford Bronco are asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

RCMP said the suspect who was wearing a black hoodie, dark green pants and black balaclava claimed to be armed but never produced a weapon.

The branch was also robbed on Mar. 1 by a man who said he had a gun while demanding money from the teller.

Police said he never produced a weapon and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

That man who was wearing a dark hoodie with the logo “Superior Delivery” on the back remains at large.

Creston RCMP aren't sure if there is a connection between the two robberies, but aren't ruling it out.